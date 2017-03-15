Kalou opts to stay with Hertha Berlin

Salomon Kalou has opted to remain at Hertha Berlin after signing a new contract with the Bundesliga club.

The former Chelsea forward's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season, but Kalou has decided to pen fresh terms and extend his spell in Germany.

Hertha did not reveal the exact length of the new agreement when they announced it on Wednesday.

"I feel very comfortable in Berlin and I still have plenty that I want to achieve with Hertha," said Kalou.

"I would like to help the team continue to progress as it has in the last few years."

The 31-year-old signed from Lille in 2014 and has been a regular throughout his time with the club, scoring 14 league goals last season. He has six to his name in the Bundesliga this term.

"We are delighted that Salomon has chosen to stay with us despite the other offers he received," added sporting director Michael Preetz.

"He is an important part of this team and will be a big help to us to improve further in the future."

Hertha are fifth in the table and still in the running for a Champions League spot with 10 matches to go, Kalou scoring in Saturday's 2-1 home victory over Borussia Dortmund.