Kalou treble continues Gladbach rut

Borussia Monchengladbach's winless streak in the Bundesliga continued as Salomon Kalou scored a hat-trick to help Hertha Berlin to a 3-0 win at the Olympiastadion on Friday.

Friday's win sees Hertha climb to third place in the table with 20 points from 10 games, while Gladbach sit 11th with 12 points.

Andre Schubert's men were looking to end a four-game streak without a win, with their last victory in the German top flight coming on September 24 when they beat Ingolstadt 4-0.

Hertha were in no mood to play along, though, with Kalou opening the scoring in the 18th minute with his first goal of the season after being set up by Mitchell Weiser.

The former Chelsea man continued to cause the Gladbach defence all kinds of trouble in the first half and he doubled Hertha's lead in the 33th minute.

Things went from bad worse for the visitors from there on and their hopes of salvaging a good result were dealt another blow when Christoph Kramer received his marching orders shortly before the break for his second bookable offence.

Gladbach refused to give up and threatened a number of times, but their profligacy in front of goal cost them again as they failed to find the net for the fifth consecutive league encounter.

Kalou compounded the away side's woes in the closing stages of the game, completing his hat-trick with six minutes left on the clock after another Weiser assist.