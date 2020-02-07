Kamberi back in contention for Rangers

Florian Kamberi returns to the Rangers squad to face Hamilton in Saturday’s fifth-round clash at the Foys Stadium.

The on-loan Hibernian striker sat out Wednesday’s win against his parent club but is available to face Accies.

The game will come too soon for Ryan Jack but boss Steven Gerrard hopes to see the midfielder back in training on Monday as he steps up his recovery from a calf issue. Jermain Defoe (calf) and Filip Helander (foot) remain out.

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Tavernier, Patterson, Polster, Flanagan, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Davis, Aribo, Kamara, Arfield, Hagi, Barker, Jones, Kent, Ojo, Morelos, Stewart, Kamberi, Foderingham.