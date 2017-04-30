Kane breaks Tottenham record in north London derby

Harry Kane became Tottenham's record scorer in Premier League derbies against Arsenal by converting a penalty in Sunday's clash at White Hart Lane.

Kane had struck in four consecutive north London derbies going into the meeting, with Tottenham aiming to keep up the pressure on league leaders Chelsea.

Dele Alli gave Spurs the lead after 55 minutes and when Gabriel brought down Kane in the box two minutes later, the England international had the ideal opportunity to extend his hot streak against Arsenal.

Kane made no mistake from the penalty spot, sweeping a sweet shot into Petr Cech's bottom-right corner with the goalkeeper left unmoved, to score his 21st Premier League goal of the season.

And that strike means Kane has now hit six goals for Tottenham in derbies against Arsenal, more than any other player has managed for the club in this fixture.