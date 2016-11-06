Kane comeback great for Tottenham's morale - Pochettino

Harry Kane's goalscoring return against Arsenal provided a vital boost to the Tottenham squad, according to Mauricio Pochettino.

Kane's penalty earned Spurs a point at the Emirates Stadium and marked his return after a 10-game lay-off with an ankle injury.

A Kevin Wimmer own goal had given Arsenal the lead, but the goal from Kane – his fifth in four Premier League meetings against Arsenal – salvaged a draw.

Pochettino told BT Sport: "I'm happy with Harry Kane. It is always difficult after 10 games out, but I'm happy he is back.

"I'm happy because it's important for the team to feel that one of the best players is fit."

The result left Tottenham fifth in the table, three points behind Arsenal, but Pochettino was satisfied with both the result and his team's display as they picked up a fourth consecutive Premier League draw.

"I'm very happy with the performance," he said. "It was a strong performance from my players.

"It was a difficult place to come and play against Arsenal, who are in a very good run with lots of momentum, but our players deserve full credit - they were fantastic.

"We played well in the second half when we had chances to win the game. It was a very competitive game."

Commenting on the suggestion that there were Arsenal players in offside positions when Wimmer headed the ball into his own net, Pochettino added: "I need to see it on TV, but some people have said it was offside.

"It's unlucky but we showed big character. We suffered nothing after that.

"It's difficult to play against Arsenal when you are 1-0 down - they have some good players - but I'm very happy with the second half and we deserved the penalty."