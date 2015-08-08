Kane confident he can maintain form

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is determined to prove he is not a one-season wonder as he prepares to lead the line in 2015-16.

Kane enjoyed a breakout season last term, scoring 21 Premier League goals and 31 in all competitions.

The 22-year-old's stunning form saw him earn two England caps, while the international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

Kane is not daunted by the additional pressure, confiding of backing up his form, starting in Tottenham's Premier League opener at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what I come up against and how I deal with it," Kane said.

"I'm confident in my ability, as I have been my whole career that I will be capable of maintaining my form, if not improving, year in year out."

"I have scored goals wherever I've been. It is something that comes natural to me. All goalscorers go on droughts.

"You come up against challenges in life and it's how you deal with that that defines you.

"And it is not just about scoring - it is about what you bring to the team, working hard bringing others into play, getting assists. That's all part of the game as well."