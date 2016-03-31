Kane to ditch 'disturbing' mask against Liverpool - Pochettino

Harry Kane will play without a face mask for the first time since breaking his nose when Tottenham take on Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed the in-form England striker will not wear the protective gear, which he has used since suffering the injury in the FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace on February 21.

Kane has scored six goals with the mask, but Pochettino is relieved that he is set to ditch it because he feels it disturbs the 22-year-old's play.

"It's good because on Thursday he trained without the mask and this is good for him," said the former Southampton boss.

"That is good because it always disturbs you a little bit to play with this on your face."

Pochettino was relieved to see his squad come back from international duty largely unscathed ahead of the contest with Jurgen Klopp's men.

"It was hard for our players because nearly all of them were involved on international duty," he added.

"I think they enjoyed it and all our players are back at a good level, happy to come back.

"This was the first day we had them all back here training. Thursday and Friday we prepare for the game at Liverpool and ensure we arrive in a very good condition."

Tottenham are five points adrift of Premier League leaders Leicester City with seven matches to play.