Kane dreaming of Premier League title win

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is dreaming of lifting the Premier League trophy this season, insisting the title race is "wide open".

Spurs have extended their unbeaten league run to 12 matches following their opening-day loss to Manchester United and face defending champions Chelsea at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

England international Kane has found his form in front of goal in recent weeks, with nine goals in his past six games for his club.

Fifth-placed Tottenham are now just two points off a top-four spot and Kane is adamant the busy Christmas period could prove decisive.

"The season’s wide open for anyone who can put a run together and take it by the scruff of the neck," he said. "But the main aim for us this season was to try and get top four.

"We’re obviously in a good position so far but come the New Year, if we’re still up there then we can start thinking about that."

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has instilled a positive atmosphere amongst the players, according to the 22-year-old striker, which has helped build confidence.

"It is [positive], going undefeated like we have done since the first game of the season in the Premier League. We haven’t had many injuries. We don’t fear anyone. We press high up the pitch," Kane said.

"We’ve pretty much outrun most teams this season which has been a vital part of our game."

Kane shot to fame last season with a 31-goal haul and an international call-up but received criticism for his slow start to the current campaign.

In spite of the negativity, Kane says he always remained confident in his abilities.

"Last season it was kind of new kid on the block, not a lot of people knew about my game," he added.

"This season’s totally different. I noticed it from day one, with probably a couple extra defenders getting tight.

"I’ve always been quite confident in my ability. I knew if I didn’t score for a few games people were going to talk about that and compare to last season. But I always knew I had to keep doing things right and the rewards will come."