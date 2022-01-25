Kane Hester’s double inflicts rare loss on leaders Kelty Hearts
published
Kane Hester scored a brace as Elgin secured a 2-0 victory against cinch League Two table-toppers Kelty Hearts.
Hester opened the scoring when he darted on to a pass from Darryl McHardy and fired past Darren Jamieson nine minutes before the interval.
He then doubled his tally following an impressive solo effort with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining.
Kelty remain seven points clear of Forfar, with Elgin eighth in the division.
