Kane hopes to carry derby form into Scotland showdown

Harry Kane will be hoping his expertise in local derbies transfers from the club stage to international football when England host Scotland at Wembley on Friday.

Tottenham striker Kane returned from injury to score his fifth goal in four Premier League meetings with Arsenal, netting the equaliser from the penalty spot in a 1-1 draw at Emirates Stadium.

Another tussle for bragging rights looms this week, when Gordon Strachan's team and their vociferous supporters - the Tartan Army - arrive in London for an eagerly anticipated World Cup qualifier.

And centre-forward Kane, addressing a news conference, agreed with suggestions his exploits in the north London derby might prove to be ideal preparation for tackling Scotland.

"You could say that. [From] one rivalry to another," he said.

"We all know how big the game is on Friday, we're all looking forward to it very much. It's going to be an amazing atmosphere and a great competition on the pitch.

"All we can do is take preparations like Sunday into international games and that's what I'll be doing.

"I seem to do well in games where [there are] rivals. With England, it'll be no different if I'm picked to play. I'll be going into that game full of passion, full of pride."

England's interim head coach Gareth Southgate played when the Three Lions defeated Scotland 2-0 at the old Wembley in the group stage of Euro 1996.

That game, memorable for Paul Gascoigne's brilliant goal, was sure to have featured when the temporary boss familiarised his squad with the highlights of past clashes against England's neighbours.

"We had a meeting last night, where he showed us a montage of previous games, all the moments," Kane said.

"It's great to look back and see all that, just to feel the importance of the game, as players, staff and fans. We know what it means, Gareth knows what it means."

Despite having played under Southgate with England's Under-21s, Kane stopped short of confirming the players would be trying to earn the 46-year-old the top job on a long-term basis.

"We're just concentrating on winning the game," he said.

"Gareth's going to do everything he can to win the game. All we can do is our jobs on the pitch."

England go into the match top of Group F in UEFA qualifying, two points ahead of Lithuania and Slovenia, with Scotland one point further back.