Kane: Next year will be even bigger

Harry Kane scored his 30th goal of 2015 in Tottenham's 2-0 win over Southampton, but he is already seeking a whole lot more in 2016.

Kane struggled for goals early in the season but now has 10 in his last 11 games for Tottenham in all competitions.

"[Thirty] is a nice round number but it doesn’t stop here," he said.

"It’s been a fantastic year, I’ve loved every minute of it. But it doesn’t stop me working hard, I’m looking to next year now to be even better.

"Hopefully 2016 is even better. I’m 22, I’m looking to get better and better as I get older and more experienced. The team is looking very good at the moment.

"We have to keep working hard. I’m very happy the way things are going and hopefully 2016 brings more success and joy. It’s going to be a big year for us."

Unlike last season, Kane has not dominated the press as England's golden striker, with Leicester City's Jamie Vardy recently breaking Manchester United great Ruud van Nistelrooy's Premier League record for goals in consecutive games, having netted in 11 straight.

"Jamie has been doing great, full credit to him. All the other strikers have been trying to keep up with him," Kane said.

"He has set the standard high for us. I’m slowly sneaking up the goal tally.”

Kane's goalscoring form has helped propel Tottenham into the Premier League's top four.

"It’s a very big opportunity," he said.

"A lot of teams are getting unexpected results. We have to keep our heads down and keep working hard."