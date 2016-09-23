Kane requires second scan - Pochettino

Harry Kane requires a second scan before Tottenham can be sure how much time he will miss with an ankle injury.

The Spurs striker damaged ligaments in his right ankle after scoring in the 1-0 win over Sunderland last week and missed the 5-0 EFL Cup victory over Gillingham on Wednesday.

Kane will also be out as Tottenham travel to play Middlesbrough on Saturday and Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino remains unsure how long he will be without his centre-forward.

"Harry Kane is out," Pochettino said at his pre-match media conference when asked about Kane, who scored 46 Premier League goals over the previous two seasons.

"We need to assess him every day - he's very positive. We need to do another scan and see how long.

"We cannot change the past. He got the injury against Sunderland last Sunday and we need to be positive.

"Harry is in a good mood. That is very important - to have all the energy and focus on trying to be available as soon as possible."

Spurs also have injury doubts over Moussa Dembele, Eric Dier (both cramp) and Danny Rose (hamstring), with Pochettino set to make a late call on the trio's involvement.

He added: "We will see today in the last training session and then make a decision."

Tottenham are unbeaten in their first five Premier League games and sit four points behind early leaders Manchester City.