Kane returns to Tottenham line-up but Alli absent for Arsenal derby

Harry Kane will make his eagerly awaited Tottenham return against Arsenal in the north London derby, but Dele Alli misses out at the Emirates Stadium.

England international Kane has been sidelined since September 18 with an ankle injury and his return to the starting XI is a timely boost for a Spurs side that are without a win in their last six matches in all competitions.

However, midfielder Alli is unavailable against Spurs' nearest rivals after sustaining a knee injury in training on Friday with Kevin Wimmer coming in to take his place.

Arsene Wenger has made three changes to his line-up, with Nacho Monreal, Granit Xhaka and Theo Walcott all returning for Arsenal.