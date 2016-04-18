Kane sends Instagram message to Leicester

Tottenham striker Harry Kane sent a not-so-subtle message to Leicester City after they dropped two points to West Ham in the Premier League title race.

Leicester extended their lead over Tottenham to eight points with Sunday's thrilling 2-2 draw, but Tottenham can reduce that lead to five with four games remaining as they prepare to face Stoke City on Monday.

And Kane was quick to pounce on Leicester's slip-up, taking to Instagram to share a photo of four prowling lions stalking their prey with the simple caption "…" after the match.

Despite Leciester's slip-up the odds are still stacked against a Tottenham title triumph.

Kane and Co. will need to win all of their remaining five games, starting away to Stoke, to have any hope of winning the title, while also relying on Leicester to drop even more points.

The England international has been crucial to Tottenham's title tilt, scoring 22 goals in 33 Premier League appearances.