Kane signs long-term Tottenham deal

The 21-year-old striker put pen to paper on a new deal with the London outfit in August, but on Monday signed fresh terms with his boyhood club.

Kane has emerged as Tottenham's first-choice striker this season after making the most of the opportunity given to him by head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The Londoner has scored 20 goals in all competitions this term and has been tipped for a call-up to the England squad.

Kane, who was on target twice in Saturday's 3-0 win at West Brom, is now committed to Tottenham until 2020.

The clinical forward has had to bide his time before getting his chance to feature in the first team at White Hart Lane, spending loan spells with Leyton Orient, Millwall, Leicester City and Norwich City.

Kane's fine form this season has seen him move above Roberto Soldado and Emmanuel Adebayor in the pecking order and he now looks set to lead the line for Tottenham for years to come.