Kane signs new five-year Tottenham contract

The 21-year-old forward appears set to take the next step in his Tottenham career after a bright end to last term.

And Kane is clearly part of new manager Mauricio Pochettino's plans as he penned a fresh long-term deal on Thursday.

A club statement read: "We are delighted to announce that Harry Kane has signed a new contract, committing his future to the club until 2019.

"The young striker, 21, made his first-team breakthrough in the second half of last season, scoring in three successive Premier League matches in April.

"A product of our academy system, Harry, born locally in Walthamstow, signed professional terms in 2010 and made his first-team debut aged just 18 in our Europa League play-off against Hearts in August 2011."

Kane – who has also spent time on loan at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City – has made 26 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions, scoring five goals.