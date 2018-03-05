Kante back in training after health scare

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has been given the all-clear after collapsing at the club's training ground last week.

The France international passed out in front of team-mates in the dressing room at Chelsea's Cobham facility following a session on Friday, Omnisport understands.

Kante was tended to swiftly by a club doctor and, after regaining consciousness, was sent for cardiology tests.

The 26-year-old was found not to be suffering from a heart problem or any other medical condition and travelled with team-mates for Sunday's Premier League game at Manchester City.

The reigning PFA and Football Writers Association Player of the Year sat out the match, where Chelsea subsided meekly to a 1-0 defeat against Pep Guardiola's runaway leaders, but returned to training successfully on Monday.

A Premier League winner in each of the past two seasons, former Leicester City favourite Kante has played 35 times in all competitions for Chelsea this term.

Antonio Conte's side lie fifth in the Premier League and return to top-flight action at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, before travelling to Barcelona in the Champions League with their last-16 tie poised at 1-1.