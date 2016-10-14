Karanka sets sights on first home win

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka is confident his side have enough quality to survive in the Premier League as they look for their first home victory of the season.

A three-game top-flight losing streak was halted by a 1-1 draw at West Ham prior to the international break and now Karanka is eyeing home comforts as he prepares to welcome Watford on Sunday.

Pressure has grown on the former Real Madrid defender as Boro's wait for a win has continued, but the Spaniard insists the mood at the Riverside Stadium remains positive.

"We know how difficult the Premier League is and they [the fans] know the aim is to survive," he said.

"The fans were used to winning every single game at home, but the message people transmit to me on the street is that they are confident.

"We have to keep learning and adding experience, as we have the quality to succeed in this league."

Karanka is hoping his side can carry on where they left off against West Ham, having taken the lead in London, only to be pegged back by a stunning Dimitri Payet goal.

"We've had an international break, but in our last game at West Ham we played with the right organisation and attitude," he said.

"All of the players who have returned from international duty have come back really well.

"We have to go to the pitch on Sunday with the same attitude and hopefully we can win our first game at home this season."