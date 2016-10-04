Karembeu not worried by Madrid's drawing streak

Christian Karembeu feels there is no reason for concern following Real Madrid’s poor run of form and believes his former club remain favourites for the Champions League.

Zinedine Zidane guided Madrid to their 11th European title last term, but after a strong start to this campaign, standards have slipped of late as they have drawn four on the bounce in all competitions.

Karembeu, though, is keen to focus on an unbeaten record and tells fans to relax and trust Zidane.

"Zidane is doing very well," he told reporters at the Aspire4Sports event. "Nobody imagined that he would win the Champions League, the eleventh for the club. He did very well and his results speak for themselves.

"Right now he is starting a new season and we have to be relaxed. It is always [like this at] Real Madrid.

"[Drawing] is not the same [as losing], a draw is better than a defeat. Casemiro is not playing and the defence suffers without him.

"As I said before, we have to be relaxed because I think Real Madrid is the biggest favourite to win the Champions League."