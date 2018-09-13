Karius denies making comments about female fans
After the goalkeeper was quoted in a UK newspaper making comments about female fans, Loris Karius has denied giving the interview.
Loris Karius has denied making comments about female fans in Turkey after joining Besiktas on loan from Liverpool.
The goalkeeper signed a two-year deal with the Super Lig side after Liverpool brought in Roma's Alisson as his replacement.
A UK newspaper this week quoted Karius as saying he is being asked for photographs by female supporters in Istanbul.
"I did not have this many fans in England and I can say most seem to be female," Karius was quoted as saying.
"Whenever I am out and about in Istanbul whoever recognises me wants a photograph."
But Karius, who has made a single appearance for Besiktas, posted on social media to deny making the comments.
Since arriving in Turkey I haven't had any interviews. The news and quotes that have been published are not true. That's something I wanted you to know.Yours, Loris KariusSeptember 13, 2018
"Since arriving in Turkey I haven't had any interviews," Karius wrote on Twitter.
"The news and quotes that have been published are not true. That's something I wanted you to know."
