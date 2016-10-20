Karius has Klopp's confidence
Loris Karius has been backed by Jurgen Klopp as he looks to nail down his spot as the club's number one goalkeeper.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed Loris Karius to hold on to his position as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.
The 23-year-old has replaced Simon Mignolet and started the Reds' last four matches in all competitions, conceding on only two occasions.
Klopp has been delighted with his start, despite a few nervy moments, including a misunderstanding with Dejan Lovren in the 0-0 draw with Manchester United last time out.
"It has been a very good start," the manager said ahead of Liverpool's match at home to West Brom on Saturday.
"We watched him for a long time especially the last two years in the Bundesliga. He was outstanding. He is still a young boy, especially for a goalkeeper.
"He collected experience but this is, of course, something else here in the Premier League – a different kind of play in general in the Premier League and [a different] style of play in our specific case.
"I feel quite comfortable. It is not perfect. He can improve. As a keeper you take a risk sometimes because the ball is bouncing.
"It was not perfect [against United]. There was one situation with Dejan together, with passing, but things like this happen.
"More serious things like this happen to other goalkeepers who are more experienced.
"If you want a goalkeeper who plays football, you take the risk that sometimes the ball is bouncing in a different way. That's all. Everything is OK."
Klopp confirmed Georginio Wijnaldum is in contention to face West Brom after returning to training following a hamstring injury that kept him out of Monday's match with United.
He said: "Actually in this moment there's nothing really to moan about.
"We had a few kicks and things like this in the game and still felt after the game but no one is ruled out at the moment.
"Gini is on the way back - that's good and if nothing happens today or tomorrow we have got quite a big squad to choose from."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.