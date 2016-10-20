Karius has Klopp's confidence

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed Loris Karius to hold on to his position as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

The 23-year-old has replaced Simon Mignolet and started the Reds' last four matches in all competitions, conceding on only two occasions.

Klopp has been delighted with his start, despite a few nervy moments, including a misunderstanding with Dejan Lovren in the 0-0 draw with Manchester United last time out.

"It has been a very good start," the manager said ahead of Liverpool's match at home to West Brom on Saturday.

"We watched him for a long time especially the last two years in the Bundesliga. He was outstanding. He is still a young boy, especially for a goalkeeper.

"He collected experience but this is, of course, something else here in the Premier League – a different kind of play in general in the Premier League and [a different] style of play in our specific case.

"I feel quite comfortable. It is not perfect. He can improve. As a keeper you take a risk sometimes because the ball is bouncing.

"It was not perfect [against United]. There was one situation with Dejan together, with passing, but things like this happen.

"More serious things like this happen to other goalkeepers who are more experienced.

"If you want a goalkeeper who plays football, you take the risk that sometimes the ball is bouncing in a different way. That's all. Everything is OK."

Klopp confirmed Georginio Wijnaldum is in contention to face West Brom after returning to training following a hamstring injury that kept him out of Monday's match with United.

He said: "Actually in this moment there's nothing really to moan about.

"We had a few kicks and things like this in the game and still felt after the game but no one is ruled out at the moment.

"Gini is on the way back - that's good and if nothing happens today or tomorrow we have got quite a big squad to choose from."