Karlan Grant back injury a concern for Steve Bruce after West Brom cup progress

West Brom manager Steve Bruce admitted match-winner Karlan Grant is a doubt for Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship trip to Blackburn after being forced off in the 1-0 Carabao Cup win against Sheffield United.

Grant’s 73rd-minute header from Callum Robinson’s cross secured a tie at League One Derby before he limped off five minutes from time in a game full of chances at The Hawthorns.

“He’s got a nasty problem with his back after he landed awkwardly on it,” said Bruce.

“He’s in spasm at the minute. This is one area (strikers) where we don’t want a problem.

“I brought him on and he said to me he’d score a goal and within three minutes he did.

“We could have done without him landing on his back. He is sore and I’d envisage he’ll be sore tomorrow.

“Let’s see how he is in the next couple of days. Touch and go for Sunday? I’d think so.”

Bruce, who hinted at a move for Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis with Daryl Dike now out due to a torn thigh, was pleased with Albion’s performance after picking up their first win of the season.

“Overall we’ve had a really good week. I was delighted with the way we played,” said Bruce.

“We had a dodgy first 15, 20 minutes, but after that I thought we were the better team.”

United manager Paul Heckingbottom revealed the club have rejected several bids for Sander Berge, the £22million midfielder who replaced Ben Osborn late on.

“I want our best players, but I need that backed up by the board and they have done that, so I’m grateful,” he said.

“There have been bids but they’ve been turned down. The last one was a week ago.

“It doesn’t make sense (to sell him). My job is to protect the team and by keeping Sander, I’m protecting the team.”

Reflecting on the defeat, Heckingbottom said: “I was disappointed because I thought the game was there for us.

“We started well but we didn’t take our chances when we had them and West Brom did when they had them at the end.”