Kazeem Olaigbe wants Ross County to maintain positive play at Rangers

Kazeem Olaigbe hopes Ross County can carry the positivity from their first league win of the season into their testing trip to Ibrox to face Rangers.

The Staggies got three points on the board against Kilmarnock last weekend when they got a late winner while playing with 10 men following Ross Callachan’s dismissal.

The nature of the victory has ensured a feelgood factor on the County training this week ahead of Saturday’s meeting with a Gers side buoyed by qualification for the Champions League group stage.

“It’s been great this week,” said attacker Olaigbe. “Everybody’s feeling good about the win we had last weekend and we’re all ready for the next game. We know Rangers are a great team but we will try and bring the same energy we had in the last game.”

Olaigbe joined County earlier this summer on a season-long loan from Southampton and the 19-year-old is looking forward to the chance to showcase himself at one of the biggest arenas in Scotland.

“Games like this at the big stadiums are the most important,” he said. “They are the most viewed and that’s where you want to perform.”

After being predominantly on the bench in the early stages of his County career, Olaigbe made his first cinch Premiership start against Killie last weekend. He is enjoying life in the Highlands after moving almost the entire length of Britain from England’s south coast in order to get regular first-team football.

“It’s been really good,” he said. “It’s been a different environment but I’ve got used to it very easily. It’s been a good environment for me to come into in my first loan move. It’s a different step from the under-23s. I feel great here.”