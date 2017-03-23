Keane flattered by growing interest after making England debut

Michael Keane said he is flattered by interest from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs but insists he is happy at Burnley.

Keane has flourished since leaving Manchester United for Burnley in 2015, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City reportedly eyeing the defender.

The 24-year-old Englishman - who was sold by former United manager Louis van Gaal - has also been linked with a return to Old Trafford.

"It's flattering to see, but I'm focused on Burnley," Keane said. "We've got nine games left in the season and we need to make sure we remain in the league.

"But to see things like that can only mean you're playing well."

Keane added: "I always thought, personally, that I was going to make it at United. A few changes in managers didn't help, so when I left, I felt like I had a point to prove.

"If anything [leaving United] made me work that bit harder. I'm thankful to [manager] Sean Dyche at Burnley for the work he's done with me and the faith he's put in me - that's what has got me to where I am today."

Keane was speaking after making his England debut in the 1-0 loss to Germany on Wednesday.

Playing in an experimental 3-4-3 formation in Dortmund, Keane impressed as England were unfortunate to lose to the world champions.

"It's a dream come true on a personal level. I've been striving to get here for the last year or two, having come through the Under-21s. So to finally do it, on a stage like this against the world champions is a dream come true for me personally," he said.

"Obviously it's a shame about the result in the end, but I thought the lads played really well, created some good chances and on another day we would have won the game quite comfortably.



"There were a few nerves - I had the butterflies - but nothing you wouldn't expect really. I think it helped me playing alongside experienced players. They were talking me through the game and I made some good passes early doors, so that gave me some confidence to build on."