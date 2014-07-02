Keane: I am not promising miracles at Aston Villa

The Irishman was announced as assistant manager to Paul Lambert on Tuesday, bringing an end to months of speculation.

Keane - who will remain as number two to Martin O'Neill for the Republic of Ireland - has previously been in charge at Sunderland and Ipswich Town.

The 42-year-old is now hoping to use his experience to help Villa improve on a 15th-place finish last term.

"From my experience so far alongside Martin I am a bit more hands-on with the players, which I have enjoyed," he told the club's official website.

"It is a different role with Villa but I can adapt and I think my experience as a manager will help because it is tough being a manager.

"Hopefully I will make Paul's job easier. Hopefully I am someone Paul can trust; [I can] talk to the players and staff.

"I have some good experience from my playing days - some bad ones as well. I'll keep my job description pretty simple. I'm here to help the team and get results.

"I have some good experiences as a player and a manager and obviously he [Lambert] thinks I can bring something to the party.

"I am not promising miracles but hopefully an improvement."

Keane was linked with the Celtic manager's job earlier in the close-season, but decided the assistant position at Villa was more beneficial as it allowed him to continue working with the Republic of Ireland.

He added: "I have a chance to work with Paul at Villa: from a selfish point of view I think it would help me working with players in the Premier League.

"I am fortunate to be still working with the Irish team, I don't think it will be a problem working in the two roles."