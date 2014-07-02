Keane: I am not promising miracles at Aston Villa
Roy Keane has told Aston Villa supporters he "cannot promise miracles" but has vowed to do all he can to boost results.
The Irishman was announced as assistant manager to Paul Lambert on Tuesday, bringing an end to months of speculation.
Keane - who will remain as number two to Martin O'Neill for the Republic of Ireland - has previously been in charge at Sunderland and Ipswich Town.
The 42-year-old is now hoping to use his experience to help Villa improve on a 15th-place finish last term.
"From my experience so far alongside Martin I am a bit more hands-on with the players, which I have enjoyed," he told the club's official website.
"It is a different role with Villa but I can adapt and I think my experience as a manager will help because it is tough being a manager.
"Hopefully I will make Paul's job easier. Hopefully I am someone Paul can trust; [I can] talk to the players and staff.
"I have some good experience from my playing days - some bad ones as well. I'll keep my job description pretty simple. I'm here to help the team and get results.
"I have some good experiences as a player and a manager and obviously he [Lambert] thinks I can bring something to the party.
"I am not promising miracles but hopefully an improvement."
Keane was linked with the Celtic manager's job earlier in the close-season, but decided the assistant position at Villa was more beneficial as it allowed him to continue working with the Republic of Ireland.
He added: "I have a chance to work with Paul at Villa: from a selfish point of view I think it would help me working with players in the Premier League.
"I am fortunate to be still working with the Irish team, I don't think it will be a problem working in the two roles."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.