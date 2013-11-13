Keane ready to put Ireland past behind him

The 42-year-old was appointed as assistant to new manager Martin O'Neill earlier this month, replacing Giovanni Trapattoni and Marco Tardelli, and Keane was eager to move on from old arguments.

He fell out with the Irish Football Association during the 2002 FIFA World Cup, when problems with the training facilities and a subsequent run-in with manager Mick McCarthy saw him leave the squad.

Keane returned to the international scene two years later, but retired in 2005 after they failed to reach the 2006 World Cup.

The former Manchester United midfielder was also critical of the Ireland squad during Euro 2012, but he is focused on the future rather than the past.

"One of my strong points is that I'm happy to move on pretty quickly," Keane said.

"I have always wanted what's good for Irish football, the past is the past.

"People might see me as a threat or troublemaker, (but) I think Martin thinks I can help him. If I had any issues or any doubts I wouldn't be sitting here now."

Keane won 67 caps during his international playing career, as well as making over 600 club appearances - winning seven Premier League titles, one Scottish Premier League title, four FA Cups and a UEFA Champions League crown - and he hopes to use his experience to help the squad develop.

"I'm not on a big ego trip, I am always there to try and help," he added. "(I will bring) experience, lots of knowledge, I set high standards and am very demanding.

"I don't settle for second best, that's part of my make-up.

"Players will enjoy working with me, I have played and managed at a decent level, and have lots to give the younger players coming through, particularly the midfielders."