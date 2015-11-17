Keane to reassess Ireland role after Euros

Roy Keane will reassess his role as Republic of Ireland assistant manager after Euro 2016 as he still harbours hopes of a return to club management.

Former Ireland international Keane was hired as Martin O'Neill's number two in November 2013, and together the duo steered Ireland to next year's Euros in France after they beat Bosnia-Herzegovina in a qualifying play-off.

O'Neill is likely to remain in his role for the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, but Keane - a former Sunderland and Ipswich Town manager - was non-committal on his future after the Euros.

"I'm going to meet Martin in the next couple of weeks to have a chat and to see where he stands," Keane told reporters.

"He knows I still have that ambition to get back in the ring but I also love my role with Ireland.

"I'm not really one for networking or applying for jobs but I enjoy my role here. I certainly want to stay on for the Euros and then play it by ear."

On working with O'Neill, Keane added: "It has been brilliant and everything I had hoped it would be to learn and work under him. When I first spoke to him I never hesitated and it has been justified.

"That is the same with all the other staff - Seamus McDonagh, Steve Guppy, Steve Walford and all the other guys in the background.

"I've learned a lot from him. I said it last night that I have not been doing too much. I've just been in the background. I've enjoyed working with the players and am little bit more hands-on now, which I have enjoyed.

"I haven't surprised myself with that having previously been a manager. It has worked out well and we are delighted."