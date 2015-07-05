Keane relishing Gerrard arrival

Robbie Keane is relishing the chance to link up with Steven Gerrard once again when the former Liverpool captain makes his LA Galaxy debut later this month.

Gerrard agreed a switch to MLS after 17 years at Anfield in January, and was presented to the club's fans at half time during Galaxy's 4-0 win over Toronto on Saturday – a game that saw Keane net a hat-trick.

The Republic of Ireland international played with Gerrard during his brief spell at Liverpool in 2008-09, and has backed the 35-year-old to have a huge impact in the United States.

"I’ve been looking forward to him coming - he's been here the last 10 days or so," Keane told Sky Sports.

"He's been absolutely brilliant with the players and he's a great lad on and off the field so we're excited to have him here and he's going to be a huge addition to this squad.

"I think he'll have a massive [impact]. Stevie has that hunger and desire to always do well and players such as myself came over here and got straight into it and wanted to win things and it has worked out well for me.

"Steven is no different - he wants to come here and win things. With him adding to this squad, it is only going to help the Galaxy.

"There's a pressure on you because you are the designated player so people expect so much of you.

"We've seen over the years, with myself and when David [Beckham] was here as well, people expect. If things are going wrong, they expect you to pull them out of a hole and that will be no different for Stevie."