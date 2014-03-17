Keeper Douchez agrees one-year PSG extension

The 33-year-old Frenchman has served as backup to Salvatore Sirigu this season, having arrived at the Parc des Princes in 2011 from Rennes.

Despite featuring infrequently during his time with the title holders, Douchez has penned an extension that keeps him under contract until June 2015.

"To continue with Paris Saint-Germain is something obvious to me," he told the club's official website.

"I experienced so many memorable moments with the club and I want to continue to win titles."

Douchez has won the Ligue 1 title and the Trophee des Champions during his time with PSG.