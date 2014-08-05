Keeper Lopez not bound for Milan, says agent

The former Sevilla stopper was the subject of speculation linking him with a move to San Siro on Tuesday, having also been linked with Monaco and Chelsea.

Costa Rica international Keylor Navas' arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu has raised questions over Lopez's future, with Iker Casillas also vying to be Carlo Ancelotti's first-choice keeper.

It was claimed that Milan and Real had begun negotiations over a deal to take Lopez to Serie A, but the 32-year-old's representative, Manuel Garcia Quilon, has insisted his client is going nowhere.

He told Tuttomercatoweb.com: "Lopez to Milan? That’s not correct.

"No one has called me and in addition Diego Lopez has three years on his contract at Real Madrid."

When asked how the signing of Navas will affect Lopez's future, he added: "That isn't a problem. Diego Lopez will remain a Real Madrid player."

Lopez started all but two games for the European champions in La Liga last season.