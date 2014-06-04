Keeper Mirante called up as Italy back-up

Cesare Prandelli has opted to take the 30-year-old as a precaution should second-choice Salvatore Sirigu not be fit enough to play a role.

Sirugu hurt his ribs during training this week and is likely to need a period of rest in order to recover.

While doctors are confident that the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper is not likely to miss the tournament, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) have decided Mirante will train with the squad until June 13 - the final deadline for injured players to be replaced.

"Antonio Mirante will...be in tomorrow's charter flight that will take the Italian national team to Brazil," the FIGC said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Parma goalkeeper, who has taken part in all of the team's preparations in Coverciano, has been called up as a precautionary measure.

"He will train with the team until June 13, the last day in which a team can replace any injured player according to the FIFA rules."

The FIGC also confirmed that Andrea Barzagli is to miss Wednesday's friendly with Luxembourg due to illness and will be replaced by Leonardo Bonucci.