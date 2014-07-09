Keeper Ochoa to take time over his next move

The 28-year-old is a free agent after his deal at French side Ajaccio expired, and he is thought to be courting interest from several teams in Europe.

La Liga outfit Malaga have been tipped as an option after Willy Caballero joined Manchester City, while Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool are also reportedly interested.

Ochoa - who was outstanding in his country's run to the last 16 at the World Cup - is now considering his next move, but wants to take his time before deciding on his destination.

"I have received several proposals," he said. "They are from French teams and others from Europe.

"But it's still not the moment to decide. I am going to analyse everything and take my time.

"So, I am going to enjoy this spare time and, in two weeks, when I have taken a decision, I will let the press know.

"It all depends on the team and where it gets presented. But I will go there being convinced of my decision, being happy, and obviously with the idea of playing."