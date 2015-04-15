Keeper Ter Stegen content with Barca role

Ter Stegen is expected to start against Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg in the French capital but the 22-year-old has been overlooked by Luis Enrique for La Liga matches this season, with the Barca coach preferring Chilean keeper Bravo throughout 2014-15.

The Champions League and Copa del Rey have been Ter Stegen's only source of game-time this term, with Bravo rested for cup matches.

While the situation is not ideal, Ter Stegen is happy to bide his time.

"It's not easy when you have no rhythm. But I still have a rhythm because I'm playing in the Champions League," Ter Stegen told reporters.

"They are always good matches and tomorrow [Wednesday] will be the next.

"I'm good with the situation, I'm OK. But of course I want to bring my performances so I can ask the trainer I can play more.

"I want to bring my performance and show what I can do."

Ter Stegen added: "I try to improve every day in training. I think I have done this in the last weeks. I can see that it's going step by step.

"I want to continue like the last match against Manchester City. I want to show everything tomorrow and we have a good chance."