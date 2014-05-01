Kehl: Dortmund not favourites for Pokal final

Since retaining the Bundesliga title in record fashion in March, Bayern have struggled to maintain their impeccable form from the start of the season.

Their drop in standards was highlighted in their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, who had beaten Dortmund in the last eight, when the Spanish team ran out 5-0 winners on aggregate.

That defeat curtailed Bayern's hopes of completing the treble for the second year running, and has led to suggestions that in-form Dortmund are in the driving seat to win the German when the two rivals meet in the final on May 17.

However, Dortmund captain Kehl believes Jurgen Klopp's charges will face a Bayern side that will be even more focused on adding silverware to their collection this term.

Speaking to Bild, he said: "I don't see it that way (that Dortmund are favourites).

"Of course, being eliminated is a bitter pill to swallow for Bayern. But they will get over it quickly and will be fired up for the final.

"They will muster all their strength and motivation now to at least win a second title.

"We're completely focused on this title as well and know that we have a chance."