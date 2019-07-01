Arsenal identify cheaper alternative to Wilfried Zaha – report

Arsenal could make a move for Monaco winger Keita Balde, report Sky Sports.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with Wilfried Zaha in recent days but are likely to be priced out of a move by Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are determined to keep hold of their star man nad have slapped a £100m price tag on his head.

Arsenal are now exploring alternative options, with Unai Emery reportedly a fan of Balde.

The Senegal international spent last season on loan at Inter, for whom he made 29 appearances in all competitions.

Balde, who would cost between £25m and £28m, is thought to be keen on a transfer to the Premier League.

