8 records that have already been smashed at the 2019 Women’s World Cup

Most goals at a World Cup (Men’s and Women’s)

Marta (17)

Brazil forward Marta’s two goals at this World Cup meant she surpassed fellow Seleção legend Ronaldo and Germany’s Miroslav Klose to top the World Cup goalscoring charts. The 33-year-old has represented Brazil at five tournaments, scoring 17 goals in 19 matches.

Largest winning margin (Men’s and Women’s)

USA 13-0 Thailand

We had to wait five days for the reigning champions to show us their mettle at the 2019 World Cup – and boy, did they. 3-0 up at half-time thanks to Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Lindsay Horan, the USA bagged 10 second-half goals – another record – to demolish Thailand and send a message to the challenging pack. Oh, and their seven different goalscorers set another record.

We get it, USA. You’re pretty good!

Most goals in the group stage (Men’s and Women’s)

USA (18)

Unsurprisingly, this record came swiftly after those 13 rattled in during their opener, the USA breaking the record for most goals in a World Cup group stage previously held jointly by Hungary in 1954 and Norway in 1995 (17 goals apiece).

Most goals conceded in Women’s World Cup history

20 (Thailand)

Poor old Thailand. This one was almost inevitable given their start in the competition, but at least they did have one moment of unbridled joy when captain Kanjana Sung-Ngoen scored a consolation goal against Sweden – their first against a team ranked higher than them.

Most appearances at a World Cup finals tournament (Men’s and Women’s)

Formiga (7)

Brazil midfielder Formiga made her World Cup debut in 1995, a few weeks before Blur released Country House.

At the age of 41, she started against Jamaica this year to appear at her seventh World Cup and also become the oldest player to feature at a Women’s World Cup.

Oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick (Men’s and Women’s)

Cristiane vs Jamaica (34 years, 25 days)

The forward’s treble got Brazil off to a flying start to this year’s tournament against Jamaica – though it was also the start of a horrible run for the Reggae Girlz, who conceded a hat-trick of hat-tricks (Cristiane, Cristiana Girelli and Sam Kerr) in their three group games; becoming the first team to do so.

Earliest penalty ever scored at a Women’s World Cup

Caroline Graham Hansen vs South Korea

New Barcelona signing Hansen converted from the spot after just four minutes and 33 seconds following Cho So-hyun’s foul in the area on Chelsea’s Maria Thorisdottir

Most own goals in Women’s World Cup group

France, 2019 (8)

The unlucky scorers: Osinachi Ohale (Nigeria vs Norway), Kim Do-yeon (South Korea vs Nigeria), Wendie Renard (France vs Norway), Monica (Brazil vs Australia), Lee Alexander (Scotland vs Argentina), Aurelle Awona (Cameroon vs New Zealand), Waraporn Boonsing (Thailand vs Chile) and Jonna Andersson (Sweden vs USA).

Other records/ones to watch:

Vivienne Miedema became Holland Women’s all-time top goalscorer ... at the age of just 22 (60)

... at the age of just 22 (60) Most penalty kicks awarded at a World Cup (cheers, VAR!)

England specific:

Most World Cup appearances for England (Men’s and Women’s) - Jill Scott (19*)

(Men’s and Women’s) - Jill Scott (19*) Most World Cup goals for England at Women’s World Cup - Ellen White (6, as of Norway match)

- Ellen White (6, as of Norway match) Fastest goal ever scored for Lionesses - Jill Scott vs Norway (2m 6s)

- Jill Scott vs Norway (2m 6s) First English player to score in four consecutive matches in the same World Cup- Ellen White, 2019

