Keita blasts Inzaghi for publicly doubting him

Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao has launched a scathing attack on coach Simone Inzaghi for publicly questioning his mentality and attitude following an injury.

Inzaghi revealed to the press on Friday that Keita had asked to be left out of the squad ahead of Sunday's trip to Atalanta due to a knee knock, despite the former Italy international claiming that the 21-year-old's tests showed no signs of an issue.

Inzaghi then went on to say that he needed players "who want to win and are proud to wear the Lazio shirt", with Keita's behaviour leaving him "stunned".

But Keita hit back on Saturday and blasted Inzaghi for doubting his word and was left bemused at how a former professional player could not sympathise or understand his situation.

"I won't let anyone doubt my word," he began in a post on his official Facebook page.

"I have a knee problem and, after a medical check-up for a nasty knock, I was told not to risk it against Atalanta.

"It's strange that someone who was a player and felt these sensations doesn't understand.

"I am a professional and I live to play football. I wanted to go to Bergamo to prove it. As I said in the past, I will always give my best for this club, to the last second of my adventure and my contract.

"That's even if, as you can see, they try to put a spanner in the works every time. At this stage it's clear that someone thinks with these methods they can force me to do what they want.

"I've already said many times what I think. Despite not agreeing with this approach, I will give everything for Lazio and its fans. Because I am proud to wear this shirt and I play for Lazio, not for a project or someone else's interests."