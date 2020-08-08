Keith Curle pleased with signing of defender Joseph Mills

Northampton have signed defender Joseph Mills following his departure from Forest Green.

Mills, 30, who turned down the offer of a new deal at Forest Green, has agreed a two-year contract with the Cobblers, who will play in League One next season.

Northampton boss Keith Curle told the club’s official website: “He has a lot of experience and is a typical wing-back, he is very good defensively but he loves to get forward too.

“He is a real leader, he captained his former club and is a character who will fit in well in the dressing room.”

Mills made 70 appearances in all competitions for Forest Green, scoring 12 goals, after joining them in 2018.

He started out at Southampton and had spells at Reading, Burnley and Oldham before spending two years in Australia with Perth Glory.