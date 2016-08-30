Kenedy joins Watford on loan from Chelsea

Watford have confirmed the season-long loan signing of Kenedy from fellow Premier League side Chelsea.

The 20-year-old, who can play anywhere on the left flank, moved to Stamford Bridge from Fluminense in August 2015 and made 20 appearances last season.

Brazilian Kenedy has not featured competitively for Chelsea since the arrival of new manager Antonio Conte and will spend the rest of the campaign under Walter Mazzarri at Vicarage Road.

Watford have been busy as Wednesday's transfer deadline nears, with Italy international Stefano Okaka arriving on Monday and Adrian Mariappa signing a three-year deal to return to Vicarage Road on Tuesday.