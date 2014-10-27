Keshi not in the running for Ghana position

Keshi was sacked as coach of Nigeria earlier this month, having stayed on in the role on a non-contract basis since the World Cup.

The 52-year-old went on record to say he would relish the prospect of replacing Kwesi Appiah, whose Ghana tenure ended by mutual consent last month.

GFA vice-president Fred Crentsil has reacted by stating that three candidates have already been interviewed for the vacancy and Keshi is not in the running.

"Unfortunately, we are not considering any other names and so Stephen Keshi - who we respect a lot - will not be able to make it," Crentsil told supersport.com.

"We opened a window for applications and it's been closed for sometime now. We've even shortlisted and interviewed three coaches and we are in the last stages of sending a report to the FA Executive Committee."

Swiss coach Michel Pont, Spaniard Juan Ignacio Martinez and former Chelsea manager Avram Grant are reportedly the three men in contention for the Ghana role.

Keshi had told Happy FM in Ghana: "I would love to coach Ghana. Having the opportunity will be great.

"I have not spoken officially to anyone but I will love to lead this team.

"Of course if I get the chance to coach the team, the target will be the Africa Cup of Nations. The country has not won the title in a long time and I know Ghanaians are desirous of winning the cup.

"But like I said, we have to look at getting the job first. I want to coach the team if the opportunity is there."