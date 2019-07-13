Kettlewell hails striker Stewart
Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell hailed Ross Stewart after the striker scored two in the 4-1 Betfred Cup victory over Montrose.
Stewart’s brace helped the Staggies into a comfortable lead, with Josh Mullin and Billy Mckay also netting for County.
Kettlewell thinks that Stewart’s first stemmed from the 23-year-old’s determination to improve in training.
“I felt we scored four really good goals, I think Ross Stewart takes his goals exceptionally well,” Kettlewell said.
“I’m delighted for him, it was a little bit that we were doing during the week that was part of what he does in the lead up to the first goal. Wee bits like that, as a coach you like to see.
“He’s trying to improve as a player, and today showed that he’s one that’s brimming with confidence at the minute – and long may that continue.”
Stewart was substituted in the second half after taking a heavy challenge, but Kettlewell expects him to be fine.
The County co-manager did not have a bad replacement in the form of Billy Mckay though.
“It was nice to see him come on and get a goal,” Kettlwell added.
“He will have been desperate to get on the scoresheet, these goalscorers are, and he took his goal really well.”
