Kevin Nisbet eager to get off the mark for Scotland and stake Euro 2020 claim

Kevin Nisbet is gunning for his first Scotland goal and hopes to get the chance in their two pre-Euro 2020 friendlies.

Steve Clarke’s squad are in La Finca, Spain for the first part of their build-up to the delayed European Championships where they will play Czech Republic, England and Croatia in the group stages.

The Scots will first take on Holland in Portugal next Wednesday before an away friendly against Luxembourg on June 6.

Nisbet first got a taste of international football when he made his debut as a second-half substitute in the 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over the Faroe Islands at Hampden Park in March and the 24-year-old Hibernian attacker, who scored 18 goals in his impressive debut season at Easter Road, is keen to make his mark in dark blue.

“I just want to get my first Scotland goal as quick as possible,” said Nisbet, who is ostensibly behind Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes in the pecking order.

“For any striker, you always look to get your first goal very quick and hopefully I can get that in the friendlies and take that into the Euros.

“Of course, the friendlies before the tournament is always a chance to impress, whenever I get on the park and for how long I get on the park.

“I really want to go out there and impress and keep impressing in training.

“When I was involved in the last camp it gave me that bit between my teeth to get back here and I did get back so I am absolutely delighted to be involved and I can’t wait to keep training.

“Training is going to be intense up until the Euros starts. Everyone is battling for places just now.”

Nisbet moved to Easter Road from Dunfermline last summer and while seamlessly making the transition from the Championship to the Premiership, he acknowledged the increase in standard to international football.

However, the Hibs hit-man is nothing if not confident.

“It is massive but I always back myself to go and make that jump,” he said.

“I have settled in well and even in the last camp, I thought I impressed. So it has been good and I will make that jump.”

Nisbet teamed up with the Scotland squad after finishing the season on the losing side to St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park.

While admitting the pain of defeat with Hibs, he is now focused on Scotland.

He said: “Last week was very disappointing, really gutting for me, the club and everyone involved with the club but it is done now, there is nothing we can do about it so it is just about getting my Scotland head on and trying to impress.

“I am still a bit gutted but I am with Scotland now and Scotland is my priority now and we are looking forward to the Euros.”