Kevin van Veen misses out for Motherwell

The suspended Kevin van Veen drops out for Motherwell’s cinch Premiership encounter with Hearts.

Motherwell will assess Mark O’Hara and Juhani Ojala, who are suffering from minor issues, while Liam Donnelly is not training just now after suffering a few niggles.

Loan player Jordan Roberts is unable to play against his parent club but Stephen O’Donnell returns from a ban.

Hearts should have a fully fit squad for the trip to Fir Park.

Liam Boyce is fit again after missing three games with a calf injury while Michael Smith is also back in training.

Andy Halliday will return from suspension for the visitors.