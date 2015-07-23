Kewell appointed Watford Under-21 boss
Harry Kewell has been appointed to coach Watford Under-21s this season.
Former Leeds United, Liverpool and Galatasaray star Harry Kewell has been appointed as Watford's Under-21 coach.
The ex-Australia international will lead the club's young players into their first season in the Under-21 Professional Development League Two South.
Kewell, who won 56 caps for his country and played at two World Cups, brought the curtain down on his playing career last year following a brief stint at Melbourne Heart, and the new role at Watford represents his first step into coaching, although he has established a youth academy in Australia.
"We are delighted that Harry has agreed to join us as our new Under-21 coach," said sporting director Luke Dowling.
"Harry enjoyed an extremely successful career as a player, and he now has a proven track record when it comes to working with and nurturing gifted young footballers.
"His knowledge and experience will be of great benefit to the club's youth set-up as a whole, and the talented players we have within our Under-21 group."
Kewell was part of the Liverpool team that won the UEFA Champions League in 2005.
