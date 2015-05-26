Kewell would love to manage Liverpool

Harry Kewell revealed he is doing his coaching badges this year with the long-term goal of returning to Anfield as manager of Liverpool.



Kewell - regarded as one of Australia's greatest-ever players - has been focusing on developing junior footballers through his academy (the Harry Kewell Academy) since retiring from professional football in 2014.

The 36-year-old - open to a gig in Australia's A-League - will undergo his coaching exams to fast-track his aspirations of managing in the Premier League, namely with Liverpool , where he spent five years as a player between 2003-2008.

"If there's a possibility of getting an A-League job, I don't know," Kewell told Fox Sports.

"For me, I reach for the heights; I'd love to manage a [English] Premiership team.

"[I would] love to [coach Liverpool]; I'm sure every player [and] every manager out there would love to manage probably the biggest club in the world.

"I'm no different; it's a great club but you have to be worthy of it. But football and coaching are chalk and cheese and you have to go back to square one and learn again."

Kewell was part of Liverpool's UEFA Champions League-winning team in 2004-05, while he also won the FA Cup, Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup during his time on Merseyside.