Kgatlana joins Spanish giants Atletico Madrid

Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana has seen her career continue to scale new heights after signing a two-year deal with Atletico Madrid, moving from domestic rivals Eibar.

Kgatlana has continued to break boundaries after winning the 2018 Caf African Footballer of the Year award and then catching the eye at the 2019 Fifa World Cup.

After short spells in the USA with Houston Dash and then in China with Beijing BG Phoenix, the 25-year-old was impressive at Benfica in Portugal before Spanish side Eibar lured her away for the 2020-21 season.

Kgatlana shone in Spain as she scored 10 goals in 21 league games, which led to Atleti chasing her signature.

"I am very happy to arrive at Atlético de Madrid. As a footballer you always dream of playing for the best clubs," she said at her unveiling on Tuesday.

"My first goal is to be a team player and to work hard for the team. I am very happy to be able to join you soon, I can't wait to meet you all."

#BienvenidaKgatlana 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/qOAzCr3IlkJuly 6, 2021 See more