Khedira to be rested against Cagliari

Massimiliano Allegri will rest Sami Khedira for Juventus' Serie A meeting with Cagliari on Wednesday.

The Germany international has played all but 20 minutes of Juve's five matches in all competitions this season, as well as featuring for his country against Norway in a World Cup qualifier.

Due to the midfielder's battles with injuries over the past couple of seasons, Allegri is erring on the side of caution with Khedira as Juve seek to bounce back from Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Inter.

"Sami Khedira has played seven [actually six] matches in a row for the first time in a while. He'll be rested," Allegri confirmed in a media conference on Tuesday ahead of Cagliari's visit.

And the head coach feels he has the squad depth to be able to cope with Khedira's absence, as Juve look to challenge domestically and in Europe.

"I'll assess my options after training today," he said.

"I've four midfielders from which to choose tomorrow, Khedira excluded.

"We want to keep improving this year and get to March in a strong position in all three competitions. All of us wanted 12 points at this stage, but we've nine so far, which is deserved.

"We've six new players and we've only played four league matches. They've time to bed in and improve.

"In order to go far on all fronts we need strength in depth, as not everyone can play all the time."