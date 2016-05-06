Khedira doubtful for Coppa Italia final

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira is a doubt for the Coppa Italia final against AC Milan on May 21 after suffering a calf injury.

The Germany international has been a key figure for Juventus this campaign, making 25 appearances in all competitions after signing from Real Madrid.

But Khedira, 29, will miss the Serie A champions' remaining league fixtures against Verona and Sampdoria, while he is also at risk for the cup final.

"Sami Khedira was absent from Friday’s workout after medical exams revealed a first grade tear of the soleus muscle in his left calf," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"The German midfielder will be sidelined for the next two league matches and his availability for the Coppa Italia final will depend upon the results of further tests to be conducted over the coming days and weeks."

Striker Alvaro Morata, meanwhile, trained separately from the rest of the group as he continues his recovery from a thigh problem.