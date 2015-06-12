Khedira glad to end his most difficult spell
Sami Khedira is relishing a change of scenery at Juventus after ending his spell with Real Madrid.
Sami Khedira has described his last few months at Real Madrid as the most difficult spell of his career.
The Germany midfielder will move to Serie A champions Juventus at the end of the month when his Real contract expires after falling out of favour at the Spanish club last season.
Juve have agreed a four-year-deal with former Stuttgart man Khedira, who was also the subject of interest from Schalke.
But Khedira decided against a return to the Bundesliga and told a media conference ahead of Germany's Euro 2016 qualifier with Gibraltar: "I am very happy this is now fixed and I can now prepare myself for my new club.
"The last few months were perhaps the most difficult of my career because I could not show that I can still do it in Madrid."
Asked about the interest from Schalke, Khedira added: "I had good talks with Schalke but with the changes, especially the dismissal of [coach Roberto] Di Matteo, it was no longer as I had imagined.
"I think Juve suits me."
