Khedira keen to fight for Real Madrid place

Khedira started four of Germany's seven games at this year's World Cup in Brazil, scoring a goal and setting up another in their semi-final demolition of the hosts, but was left on the bench in the final.

But due to a string of injuries in the first half of the 2014-15 campaign, the midfielder has only managed four appearances off the bench in La Liga, while he played the last 17 minutes of Real's 4-0 defeat of Cruz Azul at the Club World Cup in December.

Khedira has also fallen behind the likes of compatriot Toni Kroos and Asier Illarramendi in Real's midfield pecking order this season.

But despite rumours he could be headed for the exit at the Santiago Bernabeu, the 27-year-old insists he wants to stay in the Spanish capital after his contract expires at the end of June.

"I'd be happy if we found a solution," Khedira told Stuttgarter Nachrichten.

Khedira added he is not worried about going head-to-head with Kroos, Illarramendi and Luka Modric for a spot in defensive midfield when La Liga resumes in January.

"I am back at a good physical level and for that reason, I'm confident that soon I will get more of a chance to play," he said.

"There are other players in my position but that competition is healthy.

"I'm a fan of fierce competition."